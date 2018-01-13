Filed Under:@d4niphantom, Calculus Equation, Cantina Band, Dani Ochoa, Imperial March, Star Wars, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Twitter
What are the odds?  Wait…never tell me the odds.

Dani Ochoa (who goes by @d4niphantom on Twitter) tweeted out one of the coolest things I’ve ever heard.

While working through a calculus equation, she discovered that it sounded like the Cantina Band song from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope when she was writing it.  Seriously!  Don’t believe me?  Listen to it (and compare it to the original) below.

My only question: does the equation figure out if Han shot first?

BONUS: she also wrote out an equation that sounds like the Imperial March!

