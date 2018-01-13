Photo Credit: Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports (Stormtrooper); Dreamstime (Pencil)

What are the odds? Wait…never tell me the odds.

Dani Ochoa (who goes by @d4niphantom on Twitter) tweeted out one of the coolest things I’ve ever heard.

While working through a calculus equation, she discovered that it sounded like the Cantina Band song from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope when she was writing it. Seriously! Don’t believe me? Listen to it (and compare it to the original) below.

My only question: does the equation figure out if Han shot first?

It started with x+4… and I couldn’t unhear it.

I was supposed to do my math homework but instead I figured out what the Cantina Theme would sound like if your instrument was a pencil. (Volume all the way up) pic.twitter.com/c86RhZiDHP — dani (@d4niphantom) January 11, 2018

BONUS: she also wrote out an equation that sounds like the Imperial March!

Here’s the Imperial March my friends pic.twitter.com/NBrbNSBtxu — dani (@d4niphantom) January 11, 2018

