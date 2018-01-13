Photo Credit: Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports (Stormtrooper); Dreamstime (Pencil)
What are the odds? Wait…never tell me the odds.
Dani Ochoa (who goes by @d4niphantom on Twitter) tweeted out one of the coolest things I’ve ever heard.
While working through a calculus equation, she discovered that it sounded like the Cantina Band song from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope when she was writing it. Seriously! Don’t believe me? Listen to it (and compare it to the original) below.
My only question: does the equation figure out if Han shot first?
BONUS: she also wrote out an equation that sounds like the Imperial March!
Posted by Hatch
Source: Twitter