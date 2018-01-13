Photo Credit (Both Pictures): Dreamstime

Well here’s something you don’t see everyday.

Deep Ellum’s IdleRye is releasing three new menus this coming Thursday. But that’s not the only thing capturing DFW’s attention.

Their new cocktail, the Black Hole Sun, is unlike any cocktail you’ve ever had before. Why? Check out these ingredients: Belvedere vodka, St-Germain, lemon juice and squid ink. Yes…squid ink. If you haven’t figured it out yet, the squid ink gives the specialty drink its incredibly dark (you could even say black) hue.

But here’s the question all of us have: can you taste it? Apparently, it adds only a slight brininess to the flavor the cocktail. Overall, people say it’s delicious.

The cost: $30. Hey…it’s not easy to track down squid ink.

Posted by Hatch

Source: Dallas Observer

