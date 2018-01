(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Alisha Laventure of WFAA Channel 8 responds to the vulgar comments what President Trump said about Haitians and Salvadorans.

Alisha is daughter of Haitian parents who immigrated to the United States when she was young and is disgusted by the president’s comments towards Haitians and the Haitian community in the United States.

Check out the video!

Marco A. Salinas

WFAA