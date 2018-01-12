Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, copyright, Ed Sheeran, Faith Hill, Lawsuit, Music, song, Tim Mcgraw
© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

A new song released by Tim McGraw and featuring Faith Hill has been targeted in a copyright lawsuit. “The Rest of Our Life,” which was co-written by Ed Sheeran shares many similarities to a tune by Australian artists Sean Carey and Beau Golden.

On Wednesday, the two filed a complaint in the New York federal court, claiming that the McGraw song is a “blatant copying” of their 2014 song “When I Found You.”

“The copying is, in many instances, verbatim, note-for-note copying of original elements of the Song, and is obvious to the ordinary observer.”

Don’t take their word for it, check out the two songs and be the judge for yourself:

Via Hollywood Reporter

