Don’t touch that monkey!

If you happen to be visiting Florida, and are tempted to take a selfie with a random simian…don’t! It turns out scientists have discovered that more than a quarter of feral rhesus macaque monkeys in that area carry the deadly herpes B virus. They’re calling it, “low-risk, but high consequence (like rabies).”

The virus doesn’t really do a lot to the monkeys (eye irritation, cold sores, mouth ulcers), but can be devastating to humans: 70% of the time causing brain disease (especially without treatment).

So how do you get it from a monkey? Usually in its poop, pee or spit. Weird enough, lab workers or veterinarians have been the most reported cases. None have been reported by bites from wild monkeys.

Ewww…

Source: The Verge

