@ Dreamstime

The city of Arlington has denied a parade permit to the MLK day parade, just days before the event was set to take place. The city claims the parade, which would have run though Ballpark Way, lacked sufficient funds for expenses.

During the city counsel meeting, the NAACP were also meeting to organize a protest of the parade. The NAACP had been against Governor Greg Abbott serving as the parade’s Honorary Grand Marshal.

There is an appeal in the works, but due to the time restraint, there is very little chance the appeal would be successful.

Via NBC DFW