You might notice something different about your News Feed on Facebook soon. The social network announced Thursday its plans to revamp the News Feed to prioritize posts from users and lessen the amount of posts seen from publishers and brands. According to Facebook, the point of this change is to encourage more people to interacts with posts like status updates and photos.

Here’s the surprising news about that: In the announcement made Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, also mentioned that because of these changes he expects people will be spending less time using the service. But Zuckerberg backs his expectation with this, “I also expect the time you do spend on Facebook will be more valuable. And if we do the right thing, I believe that will be good for our community and our business over the long term too.”

You can read Zuckerberg’s full statement below.

