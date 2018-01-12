Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Craving an ice cream bar from the deep freeze? You might want to think twice.

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation, an ice cream manufacturer in Dunkirk, New York, has issued a widespread recall of a number of its chocolate-coated vanilla and orange cream ice cream bars due to possible listeria exposure.

Luckily, there have been no illnesses reported. Listeria monocytogenes is a strain of bacteria (according to the CDC) that can be dangerous to pregnant women, cause gastrointestinal issues (and in more serious cases), fever, stiffness, headache, confusion, convulsions and muscle aches.

There are a lot of DFW supermarkets that carry the products, too: Kroger, Safeway (Albertsons and Tom Thumb) and Aldi. The recalled bars were produced in 2017, and mostly have best-by-dates in 2018.

If you discover that you purchased one of the products, you can return the ice cream bars for a full refund.

To see the list, including very specific pictures of the packaging, click here.

Source: FDA & MSN

