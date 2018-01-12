“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman just picked up a “Best Original Song-Motion Picture” Golden Globe the other night: and is predicted to win a “Music (Original Song)” Academy Award for the same tune.

And you can sing along to it (and the rest of the songs from the amazing soundtrack) this weekend at one of the many DFW “Sing Along” screenings of the film!

Feel free to warm up by watching the trailer (above) and a couple of breathtaking performances (below).

Here’s the list of theaters (from Friday 1/2/18-Sunday 1/14/18):

Dallas: Valley View 16, 13331 Preston Road

Grapevine: Grapevine Mills 30, 3150 Grapevine Mills Parkway & Tinseltown 17, 911 W. State Highway 114

Mesquite: Mesquite 30, 19919 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway

Frisco: Stonebriar 24, 2601 Preston Road

Hurst: North East Mall 18, 1101 Melbourne Road

