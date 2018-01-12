Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Walmart announced that it’s suddenly closing 63 of their Sam’s Club locations around the United States: four here in Texas. This will, of course, affect thousands of customers and (especially) employees.

Most stores will stay open for several weeks, but some of the stores were abruptly closed yesterday. Sam’s Club CEO John Furner broke the news to employees in an email. The main reason Furner gave: in some locations, Sam’s Club stores impacted other clubs where population hadn’t grown as expected.

There is hope for some of the employees who were let go, though: some of the locations will be converted into eCommerce fulfillment centers (to cater to members who shop online), and the plan is to transfer some affected employees to other nearby locations (or at least support those eligible with severance pay and resources).

At one location in Houston, a bunch of Sam’s Club employees didn’t know their store was closing until they showed up to work: where police officers were turning them away.

This is all happening as Walmart said it will be increasing starting hourly pay to $11, adding employee benefits, and giving out bonuses of up to $1000. If you’re a member at one of the Sam’s Club stores that are closing, they will be refunding membership fees (usually around $45/year).

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Here’s the current full list of stores that are set to close (or already have) as compiled by Business Insider:

Alaska

•8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK

•1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK

•48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Alabama

•3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL

Arizona

•2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ

•5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ

•1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ

•15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ

California

•3360 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA

•17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA

•12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA

•12920 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA

Connecticut

•69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT

•2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT

Florida

•355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL

•5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL

Georgia

•2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA

Illinois

•501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL

•21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL

•6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL

•808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL

•900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL

•1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL

•460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL

Indiana

•3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN

•10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN

•4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN

Louisiana

•9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA

Maryland

•9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD

Maine

•1 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MASS

Michigan

•340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI

•32625 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI

Minnesota

•3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN

•2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN

New Hampshire

•11 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook, NH

New Jersey

•81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ

•1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ

•301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ

New York

•2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY

•720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY

•700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY

•1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY

North Carolina

•5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC

•1101 Shiloh Glenn Dr, Morrisville, NC

Ohio

•4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH

•9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH

Puerto Rico

•1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera, Barceloneta, Puerto Rico

•Carr 830, Bayamon, Puerto Rico

•Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos, Humacao, Puerto Rico

Tennessee

•615 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN

•1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN

Texas

•1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX

•13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX

•22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX

•12919 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX

Virginia

•741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA

•4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA

Washington

•901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA

•1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA

•13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

Wisconsin

•7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719

•1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214

