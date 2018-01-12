Photo via Dreamstime

The one thing I would do first, is probably go to a bar and celebrate it with close friends, but this guy is actually just a year younger to do that!

Shane Missler, who is only 20 years old is now a millionaire! The week prior of the drawing, he went to the 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Florida buying five scratch offs and by time he got to the forth scratch off, it was the lucky one.

He is getting a payment of $211,406,249.25, after federal income tax which is at a rate of 25%. On his Facebook roughly about half an hour after the drawing, his status was “Oh. My. God.”

Imagine a kid getting over $200 million. What would you do with that lump of cash?

Marco A. Salinas

Source via TampaBay.com