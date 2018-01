@ Dreamstime

Southern California has been devastated by massive mudslides. So far, 17 are dead and countless homes in the Santa Barbra County have been decimated as rescuers search for 48 missing people.

Below are some shocking videos of the devastation going on in California right now:

Ventura County Aviation Unit rescues person who was swept away in their vehicle; at least 8 people have died amid flooding and mudslides in California. https://t.co/lOoepmrAAy pic.twitter.com/M4JlFCJPqy — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2018

Aerial footage shows the scope of the devastation in Santa Barbara County, California, where authorities say at least 13 people are dead after flooding and mudslides. https://t.co/QD1uSAw9Yz pic.twitter.com/jYxuYmo3Eg — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2018

Huge mudslides wiped out at least 100 homes in southern California early Tuesday. Authorities have confirmed 15 deaths so far, with another two dozen people missing. @JudyWoodruff reports pic.twitter.com/xzxf9xwH9N — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 10, 2018

'All hell broke loose.' Storms unleash deadly mudslides in Southern California. Read more: https://t.co/Mpo2kT29eQ pic.twitter.com/VHLiDMZxFc — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) January 10, 2018

Via Barstool Sports