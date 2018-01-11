Over the last week or so, we’ve been hearing a lot about the “Bomb Cyclone.” It’s 2018’s version of the polar vortex. Basically, the entire East Coast has seen a lot of snow, ice, and freezing temperatures due to this weather phenomenon.

So what’s it like to experience the bomb cyclone on a cruise ship? Yeah, we can sum it up in one word…terrifying!

Footage surfaced from the Norwegian Breakaway, which was headed home from the Bahamas when it got caught in the winter storm. With around 4,000 passengers on board, the boat shook for about three days. Besides the shaky chandeliers and wet floors, you can also see the raging waters hitting up against the windows.

Just a little bit scary!!!!!!!!!!!!