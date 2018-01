A “sexy” kangaroo is going viral after French tourist, Sandrina Duniau found the animal while she was trying to use the toilet. Completely unfazed the kanagroo just sits there continuing to pose.

Of course the Internet was full of only the best reactions and memes that could do right by the kangaroo.

“I wouldn’t have been surprised if it had said, ‘Hey girl, what’s up?’ — Richard James (@richjamesuk) January 11, 2018

THIS 'SEXY' ROO NEEDS A NAME. GIVE IT YOUR BEST TWITTER USERS https://t.co/bi3KHINnrE — The NT News (@TheNTNews) January 11, 2018