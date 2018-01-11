(Photo by Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

One of our favorite artists Rick Springfield has been fighting his entire life.

The 68-year-old admitted last year, his depression almost got the better of him, and he seriously considered ending it all. This wasn’t the first time he’s entertained the thought either. When he was 17, Springfield tried to take his own life, but the rope he was using for a noose snapped.

When he had kids, Springfield came to the conclusion that suicide was no longer an option. He told journalist Lori Majewski, “When I had kids I said, ‘Okay that takes suicide off the table, that’s not an option anymore, I don’t care how bad I feel.’ But now my kids are grown. It’s really weird … it would devastate them. I don’t know how I could ever come to terms with that. But it rides on my shoulder every day.”

His mental health is a big part of his upcoming album, The Snake King, particularly the song “Suicide Manifesto.” He explained, “‘Suicide Manifesto’ is stuff I think about. I’ve been close to it. When Robin Williams and Chester [Bennington and Chris Cornell] and those guys … I didn’t go, ‘Oh that’s terrible.’ I went, ‘I get it.’ I get being that lost and dark.”

For now, Springfield is taking steps to try and keep healthy. He takes medication, and regularly participates in meditation, of which he says that’s the “only thing” that takes him out of it.

The Snake King will be released January 26th!

Via People