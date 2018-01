(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The last surviving member of British rock band Motorhead has died. “Fast” Eddie Clarke passed Wednesday while being treated for pneumonia. The guitarist joined Motorhead shortly after being founded in 19975 by bassist Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister. The original lineup also included drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor.

The official Facebook page for the band posted the news announcement along with a touching statement.