(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Thursday, January 11

The year was 1983.  On this day, ABC and Dick Clark productions promoed the upcoming 10th annual American Music Awards, John Cougar (not Mellencamp!) a big nominee, and you could get a Dodge RAM 50 truck for less than $6,000!

Phil Collins-You Can’t Hurry Love

Marvin Gaye-Sexual Healing

Adam Ant-Goody Two Shoes

Don Henley-Dirty Laundry

Culture Club-Do You Really Want To Hurt Me

The Clash-Rock The Casbah

Michael Jackson-The Girl Is Mine

Pretenders-Back On The Chain Gang

Men At Work-Down Under

