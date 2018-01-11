(Photo by Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK)

It’s finally that time of year again, folks!

Girl Scout cookies are back! Get ready for the influx of neighbors and coworker’s to approach you asking to buy a box or two, and your trips to the grocery store will be met with a gaggle of Girl Scouts as well!

Hey there are worse problems to have, though this year, rather than being hounded to buy a box, you might just be handed a business card with a website to visit. For the first time ever, residents in Dallas, Collin, and Denton counties will have the option to purchase cookies online!

It’s all part of a nationwide effort from the Girl Scouts to get more girl into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.)

Girl Scout Cookies will be available starting TOMORROW, January 12th through February 25th. If you order online, they will be shipped directly to you! Boxes are available for between $4-$5 a box!

Via Guide Live