Jace Lee lost his hearing at a young age.

Recently, the 4-year-old has been able to catch glimpses of large sounds here and then thanks to the aid of cochlear implant. Jace and his parents, Brenda and Cody, were leaving the Mavericks game a few days ago when Jace tapped on his mother’s shoulder with a look of bewilderment. He tapped on his implant, and signed to his mother, “What’s that sound?”

The parents followed the noise, and happened upon the Mavericks drumline as they were performing. For the first time, Jace heard music, and it just happened to come in the form of the Mavs’ drumline!

Brenda told CBS 11, “It’s just really great to see something that normally everybody else gets to experience with their kids. You know, hearing ‘mom’ and all that stuff. We didn’t get that.” Thanks to this seminal moment, Cody and Brenda realize they might have a future drummer on their hands. Cody said, “If he wants a drum set, I’ll buy it. I might regret it.”

Via CBS