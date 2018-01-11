A package thief might not be coming back to this house any time soon. Homeowner, Nicole McBee decided to take matters into her own hands after having her packages stolen more than once. The first time a package was stolen from McBee was for an order of dog food she placed for her two Yorkies, Penelope and Eloise. She received a notification on her security camera app where she saw a woman taking her packages and leaving.

But McBee wasn’t the only victim in the neighborhood. According to the NextDoor app and community Facebook page, other people were having the same issue with the same thief.

So when her sister stopped by, she helped Nicole devise a plan to get back to the thief. She took an empty Amazon box and fill it with nice gifts from her Yorkies. The box full of poop was stolen less than four hours later. In an interview with WFAA, McBee said, “I’m sure I’m not the first one, but I can’t help but just feel a little satisfaction. A little bit of redemption.”

Sweet, sweet revenge.