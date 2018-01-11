(Photo by Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

There’s always a Cowboy who thinks he can sing.

Dallas Cowboy’s wide receiver Cole Beasley, has just dropped his first single “80 Stings” off his upcoming untitled hip hop record. Beasley is pretty serious about putting out music, having already started his own record company, Cold nation. Beasley says in a press release “My goal is to reach music lovers all over the world, some people may question my loyalty to football, but the passion for that will not change.” Not sure when the full record will be available yet, but you can take a listen below, What do you think?

Source Via: TMZ