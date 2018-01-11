Filed Under:album, Cole Beasley, Dallas Cowboys, rap, single, wide reciever
(Photo by Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

There’s always a Cowboy who thinks he can sing.

Dallas Cowboy’s wide receiver Cole Beasley, has just dropped his first single “80 Stings” off his upcoming untitled hip hop record. Beasley is pretty serious about putting out music, having already started his own record company, Cold nation. Beasley says in a press release “My goal is to reach music lovers all over the world, some people may question my loyalty to football, but the passion for that will not change.” Not sure when the full record will be available yet, but you can take a listen below, What do you think?

Source Via: TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live