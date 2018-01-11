Bon Jovi has announced spring tour dates ahead of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions.

The ‘This House Is Not For Sale’ tour starts in Denver on March 14th and ends up ins Washington D.C. two months later.

More importantly Bon Jovi will play American Airlines Center, March 26th, 2018!

Tickets will go on sale at ticketmaster.com tomorrow right HERE.

Here are the rest of the spring 2018 tour dates:

Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 Boston, MA TD Garden

Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center

Wed., May 2, 2018 Allentown, PA PPL Center

Thu., May 3, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sat., May 5, 2018 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon., May 7, 2018 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Wed., May 9, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu., May 10, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Mon., May 14, 2018 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

According to Variety the band will also re-release their latest album, ‘This House Is Not for Sale’ with two new songs, ‘When We Were Us’ and ‘Walls’ on February 23rd.

Bon Jovi will join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this coming April.