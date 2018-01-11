Filed Under:Avengers 4, Marvel, Wrap
That’s a wrap!

Avengers 4 is all done, well almost. The film doesn’t get released for another year but is already said to launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a new phase. Avengers 4 could also be the last time we see Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth as Iron man, Captain America and Thor. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo posted a picture on Twitter of cake with the films villain Thanos on it, with the caption “Wrap cake.” Marvel Studios shot both Avengers Infinity War and Avengers 4 back to back starting way back in January of 2017. Producer Kevin Feige has revealed that the official tittle of Avengers 4, spoils the ending of Infinity War. Check out the pick below.

