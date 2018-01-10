Filed Under:superintendent's raise, teacher fired, vermilion parish school, viral video

A Vermilion Parish teacher was arrested at the School Board Meeting last night during the open discussion about the Superintendent’s new contract.

According to KADN, the teacher, Deisha Hargrave, was asking why the superintendent could get a raise when she claims the teachers haven’t seen a bump in pay in years.

She was then asked to leave the meeting, escorted from the meeting room to the hall by the city’s marshal, and was arrested in the hallway.

Superintendent Jermoe Puyau says they school plans to not press charges.

The whole thing was captured on video, watch it above.

Do you think she deserved to be arrested? Let us know in the comments below.

