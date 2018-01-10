It’s 2018 and apparently that not only means sexbots this summer (that STORY HERE), but it means robot strippers are in Las Vegas!

And they are actually pretty successful at providing entertainment. These robot strippers are at the Sapphire Strip club in Las Vegas, where a series of erotic dances with “female” robots are a part of a big Consumer Electronic Show CES Exhibition.

British artist Giles Walker created them out of other electronic parts, this is why their heads are made out security cameras. Maybe they aren’t that attractive? But they are for sure turning heads and grabbing more attention than their human counterparts at this club!

Check them out yourself.

Via CNBC