A video has surfaced which shows Harvey Weinstein getting attacked while leaving a restaurant in Arizona. Harvey was reportedly eating with a sober coach when a man, named Steve approached Weinstein asking for a picture. Harvey declined.

Steve claims that Harvey became belligerent. This is contrary to reports from the restaurant manager, who said Harvey was, “very sweet about it.”

Never the less, while Harvey was exiting the restaurant, Steve attacked him, getting two solid slaps in. The whole incident was recorded and you can check it out above.

