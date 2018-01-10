The video interview in which James Franco addresses the recent accusations made against him after wearing “Time’s Up” pin at the Golden Globes Sunday night is now trending as #1 on YouTube.
The interview occurred late last evening on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Stephen said he had made sure James Franco would be comfortable before prompting the following questions:
“Do you know why (you were criticized for wearing that button) and do you have a response or anything you want to say about that criticism?” asked Colbert.
Here’s the four-minute interview in which James Franco says, “I wore it because I do support it (the Time’s Up movement)” and “in my life I pride myself in taking responsibility for things that I’ve done, I have to do that in order to maintain my well-being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice…”
Watch the entire thing HERE.
HERE‘s the earlier story with the accusations that were made against him via Twitter: