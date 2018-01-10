© KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA

Rob Halford, lead singer of Judas Priest, had a very special anniversary recently. On Saturday, January 6th, Halford welcomed his 32nd year of sobriety.

Rob announced his success with a heart warming Facebook post, which read, “One day at a time. Each one of you are in my life and your love and support encourages and helps me to live in the moment and try to do my best for you. Thank you all.”

Halford has frequently spoken about his sobriety, arguing that without it, there would be no Judas Priest, because he simply wouldn’t have made it this far.

Via Blabber