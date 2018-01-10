(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

When the revelations against Kevin Spacey were made pubic, he was promptly removed from the production of the Ridley Scott film All the Money in the World. This necessitated several reshoots, as Spacey was replaced by Academy Award winning actor Christopher Plummer.

Well it has just been revealed that the stars of the film, Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, were both compensated for their required work in the reshoots, albeit on an incredibly different scale. Wahlberg was reportedly paid $1.5 million, whereas Williams received less than $1000, less than 1% of her costar.

Both actors are represented by William Morris Endeavor, which negotiated the deal for Wahlberg, of which Williams was left in the dark. Both Scott and Michelle Williams have previously said they would reshoot the necessary scenes for free. Williams told USA Today, “And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

If Williams decided to forgo and salary and Wahlberg decided to not, this might be a wage gap issue but of Wahlberg being oafish. Either way, it’s not a good look for him, the film, or the studio behind it.

Via Fox News