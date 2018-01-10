Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA

The New York Times has cancelled appearance and panel discussion with James Franco and his brother Dave about their Golden Globe-nominated and critically acclaimed film “Disaster Artist” scheduled for Wednesday night. This due to the recent allegations surrounding James Franco.

According to the Huff Post many of the public is thinking “oh, irony!” after James Franco accepted a Golden Globe award whilst wearing the “Time’s Up” pin in support of women speaking about sexual harassment and misconduct.

Whatever I still remember James Franco trying to pick up a teenager on Instagram — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 8, 2018

Women, including actress Violet Paley tweeted out accusations of sexual misconduct against the actor, specifically about trying to get with a 17 year old and inviting her to visit his hotel room in 2014.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

thank you for your support ❤️ just to be clear I wasn’t 17, I was an adult. There are a lot more details that will be out soon. Working with people to do it in the best, safest way — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

A couple weeks ago, James offered me & a few other girls an overdue, annoyed, convenient phone “apology”. I don’t accept, but maybe some other people’s lives would be made easier if he donated all of his earnings from “The Disaster Artist” to @RAINN01. — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 9, 2018

The actor has declined to respond to the allegations.

Via Huff Post