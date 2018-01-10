The New York Times has cancelled appearance and panel discussion with James Franco and his brother Dave about their Golden Globe-nominated and critically acclaimed film “Disaster Artist” scheduled for Wednesday night. This due to the recent allegations surrounding James Franco.
According to the Huff Post many of the public is thinking “oh, irony!” after James Franco accepted a Golden Globe award whilst wearing the “Time’s Up” pin in support of women speaking about sexual harassment and misconduct.
Women, including actress Violet Paley tweeted out accusations of sexual misconduct against the actor, specifically about trying to get with a 17 year old and inviting her to visit his hotel room in 2014.
The actor has declined to respond to the allegations.
