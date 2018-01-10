(Photo by Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

Wednesday, January 10

It was the first few weeks of the ’90s, but it sure was hard to tell! On this day in 1990, all the hits had been written and recorded in the ’80s, and here in Dallas, we tried to impose strict zoning laws on erotic businesses! The U.S. Supreme COurt shut that down on this day in 1990!

Milli Vanilla-Blame It On The Rain

Tom Petty-Free Fallin’

Roxette-Dangerous

Aerosmith-Janie’s Got A Gun

Alannah Myles-Black Velvet

Billy Joel-We Didn’t Start The Fire

Soul II Soul-Back To Life

Skid Row-I Remember You

Phil Collins-Another Day In Paradise