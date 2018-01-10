(Photo by Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)
Wednesday, January 10
It was the first few weeks of the ’90s, but it sure was hard to tell! On this day in 1990, all the hits had been written and recorded in the ’80s, and here in Dallas, we tried to impose strict zoning laws on erotic businesses! The U.S. Supreme COurt shut that down on this day in 1990!
Milli Vanilla-Blame It On The Rain
Tom Petty-Free Fallin’
Roxette-Dangerous
Aerosmith-Janie’s Got A Gun
Alannah Myles-Black Velvet
Billy Joel-We Didn’t Start The Fire
Soul II Soul-Back To Life
Skid Row-I Remember You
Phil Collins-Another Day In Paradise