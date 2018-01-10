IKEA has thought of a genius idea for an advertisement. By genius, we mean it was a total fail. Doubling as a pregnancy test, IKEA’s new ad pictures a crib set with its original price, and the discount you could receive if you are pregnant. That’s right. The pregnant woman pees on the “Pee Here” strip at the bottom of the paper to receive a discount.

It’s an ad that was somehow overlooked by an entire department for it was it actually is: humiliating not just for the pregnant woman but for the poor employee who has to handle the pissed-on advertisements.

Of course the Internet did not hold back sharing reactions and thoughts.

Ouch, hit me where it hurts. pic.twitter.com/tuLic8IR4c — Daniel Genser (@DanielGenser) January 10, 2018

I wish I was in the brainstorm meeting — Oksana Chernichenko (@TheRussianRage) January 9, 2018

Note to self: never be a cashier at Ikea https://t.co/Q6Dtd7El3d — Stephen LaConte (@stephenlc) January 9, 2018