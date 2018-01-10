Robert Charles Wooten is wanted by Houston police for armed robbery, after demanding cigarettes from a convenience store employee while brandishing a firearm in his waistband.

Luckily for the police, the employe was able to quickly identify Wooten as the perpetrator, as he has a number of incredibly distinct facial tattoos, including his social security number plastered on his forehead.

If you see a man with a tattoo of a social security number, call @houstonpolice https://t.co/YYrLOzWS4D pic.twitter.com/jDt24msvf0 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 9, 2018

Wooten has been arrested multiple time since 2007, having been linked to at least six armed robberies in the Harris County area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477, or submit tips online HERE!

Via KFOR