By JT
Filed Under:Criminal, Dumb Criminal, Houston, local, Police, Tattoo, Texas

Robert Charles Wooten is wanted by Houston police for armed robbery, after demanding cigarettes from a convenience store employee while brandishing a firearm in his waistband.

Luckily for the police, the employe was able to quickly identify Wooten as the perpetrator, as he has a number of incredibly distinct facial tattoos, including his social security number plastered on his forehead.

Wooten has been arrested multiple time since 2007, having been linked to at least six armed robberies in the Harris County area.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477, or submit tips online HERE!

Via KFOR

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live