Residents of the Auburn Greens community in California were recently sent a mandate by their Homeowners Association that requires them to keep their garage doors open during the day.

Understandably, they are upset.

Garage doors must be kept open during the week all day long from 8am to 4pm, as a response, according to board member Norma Brewer, to a resident allowing someone to live in their garage. If residents do not comply, they are faced with “an immediate hearing notice and subjected to a $200 fine.”

Placer County residents living in Auburn Greens say this new HOA policy is unfair and puts their belongings at risk of being stolen. On-site manager closed the door as we pulled up, and the management company hasn’t returned our messages. Story at 5. pic.twitter.com/0cvuBMsy1W — Max Resnik (@KCRAMax) January 5, 2018

Residents have begun clearing out their garages, as they feel leaving ANYTHING in them while they are open just means open season for vagrants and criminals to steal their belongings. Some, however, are planning to keep theirs closed for that very reason.

There’s no legal precedent preventing the HOA from establishing this kind of rule, as long as its reasonable in the eyes of the law. A judge will soon decided whether or not this rule is reasonable, though John Sprankling, a professor at the McGeorge School of Law, believes residents will soon be allowed to close their garages again as it does provide security concerns. No, duh!

Via KCRA