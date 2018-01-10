© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

‘Friends’ is one of the most popular shows of all time. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who hasn’t at least seen a few episodes. Most of us have all binge watched the show into the ground and can rattle off trivia like lightning.

So, lets get a little nostalgic and dive into some things even the most die hard ‘Friends’ fanatics may have missed…

What’s up with their shoes?

watching #friends properly for the first time…..I just want all the outfits minus the awful shoes pic.twitter.com/G0Ux0aX1Se — alisha (@alishajordanXO) January 9, 2018

The outfits were great, the shoes…. not so much.

It’s all about Monica.

Right so I started watching friends for the first time (I know) and can confirm Monica is next level thanks bye https://t.co/8NKe0JfMYF — Charl (@idkcharl) January 6, 2018

Yes, she wasn’t technically the star, but she does seal the show.

Some of the wardrobe choices don’t make much sense…

Watching FRIENDS on Netflix and I have questions: 1) was there no room in the wardrobe budget to purchase bras? 2) how cold were those sets? — Blake Northcott™ ⭐️ (@BlakeNorthcott) October 31, 2017

This one’s a bit of a head scratcher.

Two different, but accurate summarys of the show:

Watching Friends for the first time ever. Like Chandler and Rachel, Hate Ross, Joey creeps me out, Phoebe's fun in a scary way. And why does everyone mock Monica for trying to keep a clean, organized home? — Ellen Natalie (@EllenNatalie87) January 7, 2018

Watching Friends on Netflix and it’s basically just nipples — Big Ron Bentham OBE (@UncleRBenson) January 9, 2018

Ross isn’t a fan favorite.

I'm watching Friends all the way through for the first time and Ross is an absolute ass. WHY DO PEOPLE LIKE HIM? — Becky 🐾 (@Blupye) January 4, 2018

Though it doesn’t take 10 seasons to figure that one out…

Watching Friends for the first time n all I can say is that Ross is an absolute turnip — ❣ Annie ❣ (@justmagica_l) January 6, 2018

The more cringe worthy moments…

Watching Friends with the boyfriend for the first time. His reaction when Ross says “Rachel” instead of “Emily” 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a4z9tOIjeu — Ellyn Tyler (@MissEllynphant) November 26, 2017

And finally, a few truly unrealistic scenes.

There’s an episode of Friends where a group of 26 year olds are shocked that they drank 5 bottles of wine between 7 people over an entire evening and honestly that’s way more unrealistic than the massive apartment thing. — Rebecca Manning Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) January 9, 2018

Hey, no show’s perfect.

Via 22 Words