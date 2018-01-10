Your winter vacations will never be the same again!

The city of Grand Prairie is set to officially open Epic Waters, a MASSIVE 80,000 square foot indoor water park this Friday. The park boasts a UV-protected retractable roof covering the entire park, meaning this baby will be open all year-long!

Epic Waters will be home to one of the longest lazy rivers in the world, the aptly named “Rio Grand” (like Grand Prairie!), along with the Lassoloop, the largest slide of its type in the entire country! You climb a massive 163-step staircase and have a pretty nice view of Downtown Dallas before you enjoy a zero-gravity fall all the way back down.

The park also features an arcade, concession stand, full bar, and picnic areas! Tickets range from $5 to $30 depending on the age of the visitor, and Grand Prairie residents receive a discount as well!

The park officially opens this Friday January 12th, and the first 50 guests will actually receive a free year pass! Epic Waters is located at 2970 Epic Place in Grand Prairie.

Via Guide Live