Joseph Wayne Miller, who played “Salami” Sam in Disney’s 1995 kid’s cult classic Heavy Weights, has passed away in Chicago at only 36-years-old.

The picture wasn’t a huge hit in theaters, but gained a lot of traction in home video sales and rentals. Hollywood comedy guru Judd Apatow wrote the screenplay for the film (along with director Steven Brill): which also starred Ben Stiller.

Miller’s mom told TMZ that her son died in his sleep: he suffered from sleep apnea.

Source: MSN

