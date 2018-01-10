Filed Under:Diet Coke, new flavors, People
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Go ahead and lay your eyes on the picture (and video) below.  That’s right: Diet Coke now has 5 flavors!

Get ready for Diet Coke Zesty Blood Orange, Diet Coke Ginger Lime, Diet Coke Twisted Mango, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, and (of course) the old-fashioned “no sugar, no calories” Diet Coke that you’ve grown to know and love.  There’s no need to worry: Coca-Cola learned from their “New Coke” debacle from 1985…they’re not changing up the taste of the soft drink (the aspertame sweetener still remains).  What is changing, though, is the packaging: sleeker, taller cans that still hold the same 12-ounce drink.

You should see the newly-branded Diet Coke in stores in the next couple of weeks.

Source: People

