Go ahead and lay your eyes on the picture (and video) below. That’s right: Diet Coke now has 5 flavors!

Get ready for Diet Coke Zesty Blood Orange, Diet Coke Ginger Lime, Diet Coke Twisted Mango, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, and (of course) the old-fashioned “no sugar, no calories” Diet Coke that you’ve grown to know and love. There’s no need to worry: Coca-Cola learned from their “New Coke” debacle from 1985…they’re not changing up the taste of the soft drink (the aspertame sweetener still remains). What is changing, though, is the packaging: sleeker, taller cans that still hold the same 12-ounce drink.

You should see the newly-branded Diet Coke in stores in the next couple of weeks.

Source: People

