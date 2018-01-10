Filed Under:Celine Dion, mashable

We’re not sure we could have been as patient!

The video above has gone viral: and rightly so.  Instead of having an (apparently) drunk fan escorted off her stage, Celine Dion decided to have a calm conversation with her.

It seems the woman got up on stage at Celine Dion’s Las Vagas show the other night, and started talking about her son.  Celine chatted with the woman: and treated her with compassion, grace and heart.

Here’s what people had to say about Celine Dion (and how she handled the situation):

Source: Mashable

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live