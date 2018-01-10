We’re not sure we could have been as patient!
The video above has gone viral: and rightly so. Instead of having an (apparently) drunk fan escorted off her stage, Celine Dion decided to have a calm conversation with her.
It seems the woman got up on stage at Celine Dion’s Las Vagas show the other night, and started talking about her son. Celine chatted with the woman: and treated her with compassion, grace and heart.
Here’s what people had to say about Celine Dion (and how she handled the situation):
Source: Mashable