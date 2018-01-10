We’re not sure we could have been as patient!

The video above has gone viral: and rightly so. Instead of having an (apparently) drunk fan escorted off her stage, Celine Dion decided to have a calm conversation with her.

It seems the woman got up on stage at Celine Dion’s Las Vagas show the other night, and started talking about her son. Celine chatted with the woman: and treated her with compassion, grace and heart.

Here’s what people had to say about Celine Dion (and how she handled the situation):

Class act ❤️ — Angela ⚓️ (@agrigia) January 10, 2018

One of the many reasons why we love #queen Celine — One of many Wendys (@wendy604) January 10, 2018

Celine reaction is a true inspiration — FABR🎶CEE (@BFABRICEE) January 10, 2018

What a class act. So special and turned that whole incident around. Wow bravo. — Jase Roe (@glennjroe) January 10, 2018

Pure class and grace — Moka Kittie🌹🐯 (@rheaecho) January 10, 2018

Source: Mashable

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!