The Dallas County Health Department is reporting an increase in the number of deaths caused by the flu (influenza) virus this season.

Just in the last four days, seven more deaths have been reported bringing this season’s total (since October 1st) to 18 flu-related deaths.

The health department says six of those cases occurred in Dallas and one of them in Garland. All victims range between the ages of 47 and 88 and all had previously diagnosed conditions that contributed to their deaths with flu complications.

The best advice out there still is the following:

Get your flu shot Cover your mouth with you sleeve or tissue when coughing Do not go to work if you are sick and do not take your children to school if they’re sick Wash your hands frequently and keep them out of your face

Via Dallas News