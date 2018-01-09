Looks like fans of The Bachelor will have a new show to obsess over soon. As the world is gearing up for the Winter Olympics next month in Pyeongchang County, South Korea, ABC will also feature its own international winter sports show. Premiering Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, The Bachelor Winter Games will feature 14 bachelors and bachelorettes from around the world competing for love through winter sports. Because of its international context, contestants will have to hurdle over language barriers, among many other differences.

The four-episode series will be hosted by Chris Harrison with commentary from reporters Hannah Storm and Ashley Brewer. The show has even confirmed guest appearances from former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and JoJo Fletcher, Olympic skating silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan, and champion figure skaters Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner.

Meet the cast of #TheBachelorWinterGames, coming to ABC Tuesday, Feb 13. Plus, more cast announcements to come! ❄️🌹 https://t.co/eB8xS4gU4C pic.twitter.com/WMkiXIJpyi — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 8, 2018

