Photo Credit: Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA (President Donald Trump); Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK

To say the least, the world has been abuzz with #Oprah2020 since her memorable speech at the Golden Globes the other night.

But what does our President have to say about it?

Based on the tone of the video below, it doesn’t sound like President Trump is overly concerned…actually thinks a lot of her…and doesn’t think she’ll run.

Source: TMZ

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!