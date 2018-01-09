Filed Under:fugglers, Gallery, images, sewing teeth, tooth monster dolls, Viral

I won’t lie. These look pretty scary, gross and absolutely real. People on the webs are calling these “Tooth Monster Dolls” and they are being shared all over provoking crazy reactions.

They are mostly reactions from other parents wondering how in the world would anyone think it’s a good idea to collect your children’s teeth and sew them onto a creepy looking doll as a means of “collecting” them.

However, upon further research (I know, we’re good) we found out these dolls are actually made with fake teeth, they are actually called Fugglers, and they are for sale.

HERE‘s the site in case you get curious or want to get your co-worker one.

Here are some more images from the Fuggler.com Gallery:

8768136 orig People Are Freaking Out About Parents Sewing Their Kids Teeth Into Tooth Monster Dolls

Fuggler.com Gallery

5272624 orig People Are Freaking Out About Parents Sewing Their Kids Teeth Into Tooth Monster Dolls

Fuggler.com Gallery

3623797 orig People Are Freaking Out About Parents Sewing Their Kids Teeth Into Tooth Monster Dolls

Fuggler.com Gallery

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live