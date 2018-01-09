I won’t lie. These look pretty scary, gross and absolutely real. People on the webs are calling these “Tooth Monster Dolls” and they are being shared all over provoking crazy reactions.

They are mostly reactions from other parents wondering how in the world would anyone think it’s a good idea to collect your children’s teeth and sew them onto a creepy looking doll as a means of “collecting” them.

However, upon further research (I know, we’re good) we found out these dolls are actually made with fake teeth, they are actually called Fugglers, and they are for sale.

HERE‘s the site in case you get curious or want to get your co-worker one.

Here are some more images from the Fuggler.com Gallery: