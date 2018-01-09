© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Oprah Winfrey hasn’t come out and said she will be running for president in 2020, well not yet at least. Despite the lack of conformation, there’s already tons of campaign merchandise out there.

Simply searching “Oprah 2020” will give you endless pages of clothing, buttons and stickers. Some of the items even list Tom Hanks as her running mate.

It’s barley been a minute since the Oprah 2020 hype began, and if this is any indication, there’s no slowing down for O any time soon.

Via TMZ