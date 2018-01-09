Filed Under:#Oprah2020, 100.3 Jack FM, 2020, campaign, merch, merchandise, Oprah Winfrey, president, Tom Hanks
© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Oprah Winfrey hasn’t come out and said she will be running for president in 2020, well not yet at least. Despite the lack of conformation, there’s already tons of campaign merchandise out there.

Simply searching “Oprah 2020” will give you endless pages of clothing, buttons and stickers. Some of the items even list Tom Hanks as her running mate.

It’s barley been a minute since the Oprah 2020 hype began, and if this is any indication, there’s no slowing down for O any time soon.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live