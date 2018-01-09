(Photo by Chuck Liddy/Raleigh News & Observer/MCT/Sipa USA)

ABC has been getting ready to release the 16th season of “American Idol”, and while there are many changes to be expected, there is one change in particular that many viewers of the show might not be too happy about.

For the new season, the show will no longer be featuring the bad auditions.

All the judges and Ryan Seacrest came together to discuss the reboot and talked about all the changes. That included that they will no longer showcase terrible, fame-hungry singers for your entertainment. So it’s probably safe to say we won’t be seeing another William Hung.

“I think that people once thought that the judges saw everyone, and now you know there’s a line of producers who screen before them,” said showrunner Trish Kinane. “We want the humor, but we don’t want the exploitation.” Kinane further added by saying, “It doesn’t feel comfortable to put borderline unstable people up on stage and laugh at them.”

-source via toofab.com