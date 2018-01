Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

It all started with this tweet from Lindsay Lohan:

RT if I should star in the new BATGIRL movie and everyone tell @joss 😘❤️ — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) January 6, 2018

In case you didn’t know, superhero guru Joss Whedon is going to adapt Batgirl, the popular DC Comics character, for the big screen.

So far, Lindsay’s gotten almost 5000 retweets. Unfortunately, there have been more negative memes than positive reactions. Here are a few:

I'm ALL IN for Lindesy Lohan as Batgirl. I'd hate to see a real actress in a Joss Whedon movie after what he did to Wonder Woman in Justice League. — Andy Warth is WAITING for the Snyder Cut (@AndyWarth) January 7, 2018

I would rather have Warner Bros. cancel the entire DCEU than to have this god forsaken Joss Whedon BATGIRL film starring Lindsay Lohan. — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 6, 2018

#JusticeLeague muddled things up so much for the DCEU that we're at a point where Lindsey Lohan playing Batgirl doesn't even sound weird & wouldn't be the worst thing to happen — Make your peace (@TheSpectress) January 7, 2018

What do you think?

Source: Twitter

