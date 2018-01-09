(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Tuesday, January 9
The year was 1986. On this day, a jar of Skippy Peanut Butter was $1.49, and the Kodak Company had to give up their instant camera business after losing a patent battle with Polaroid.
Nine songs and moments from January 9th, 1986!
John Mellencamp-Small Town
Baltimora-Tarzan Boy
Stevie Nicks-Talk To Me
Starship-We Built This City
Dream Academy-Life In A Northern Town
Mr. Mister-Kyrie
Miami Sound Machine-Conga
Dire Straits-Walk Of Life
Lionel Richie-Say You, Say Me