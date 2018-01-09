Filed Under:1986, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, January 9, Music, Nine @ 9
Tuesday, January 9

The year was 1986.  On this day, a jar of Skippy Peanut Butter was $1.49, and the Kodak Company had to give up their instant camera business after losing a patent battle with Polaroid.

Nine songs and moments from January 9th, 1986!

John Mellencamp-Small Town

Baltimora-Tarzan Boy

Stevie Nicks-Talk To Me

Starship-We Built This City

Dream Academy-Life In A Northern Town

Mr. Mister-Kyrie

Miami Sound Machine-Conga

Dire Straits-Walk Of Life

Lionel Richie-Say You, Say Me

