Tuesday, January 9

The year was 1986. On this day, a jar of Skippy Peanut Butter was $1.49, and the Kodak Company had to give up their instant camera business after losing a patent battle with Polaroid.

Nine songs and moments from January 9th, 1986!

John Mellencamp-Small Town

Baltimora-Tarzan Boy

Stevie Nicks-Talk To Me

Starship-We Built This City

Dream Academy-Life In A Northern Town

Mr. Mister-Kyrie

Miami Sound Machine-Conga

Dire Straits-Walk Of Life

Lionel Richie-Say You, Say Me