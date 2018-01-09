Photo: David James Swanson

By Scott T. Sterling

Jack White is back—almost.

The White Stripes rocker is set to debut a new single, “Connected By Love,” tomorrow (Jan. 10).

White’s label, Third Man Records, has teased the new release with short video clip. Watch it via Twitter below.

The new teaser follows a four-minute video montage released last month that started the speculation that White had new music on the horizon.