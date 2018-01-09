(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

With the royal wedding just around the corner, surely Prince Harry and bride-to-be Meghan Markle are already in a planning frenzy. What about the music? Who will DJ? If they haven’t decided, this guy might be able to help! The couple was spotted at Brixton studios today visiting Reprezent FM, a youth-oriented radio station.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will this afternoon visit @ReprezentRadio in POP Brixton, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/QzBUr7MMXA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

The couple made their way into the studios as swarms of people were surrounding the building outside. When the pair walked in, a very determined DJ took his chance. Fully equipped, DJ Jevanni Letford, handed Prince Harry his card. The royal took it, thrown off and amused at the same time.

Many people on the internet were supporting Letford for taking his chances.

Omg my boy Jay actually gave Prince Harry and @meghanmarkle his card to DJ at their wedding 🤣🤣🤣@KensingtonRoyal this needs to happen!!! https://t.co/xxDMZrkfQE — Camelia (@camy1911) January 9, 2018

Man has got to take every chance innit. https://t.co/YA4d164qEp — Dan's Not Hot (@Amisma_) January 9, 2018

@JevanniLetford would definitely be a great choice and I'm not just saying that because he's my son. https://t.co/94ddhgtLTc — Carol Stewart (@AboundSolutions) January 9, 2018

It's got to be worth a try. https://t.co/tVHL7ItU9k — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 9, 2018

Who knows, maybe the royal family will consider booking him!