With the royal wedding just around the corner, surely Prince Harry and bride-to-be Meghan Markle are already in a planning frenzy. What about the music? Who will DJ? If they haven’t decided, this guy might be able to help! The couple was spotted at Brixton studios today visiting Reprezent FM, a youth-oriented radio station.

The couple made their way into the studios as swarms of people were surrounding the building outside. When the pair walked in, a very determined DJ took his chance. Fully equipped, DJ Jevanni Letford, handed Prince Harry his card. The royal took it, thrown off and amused at the same time.

Many people on the internet were supporting Letford for taking his chances.

Who knows, maybe the royal family will consider booking him!

