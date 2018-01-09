Well it’s official. Krispy Kreme might just be the greatest doughnut chain to exist, especially after what they just announced they are adding to their menu. Milkshakes. And not just any milkshake, doughnut milkshakes.

“A doughnut you can drink! We took an Original Glazed doughnut & turned it into a Kreme Shake. What’s a Kreme Shake? Only the best thickshake you’ll have this summer!” the company wrote on their Instagram.

According to Krispy Kreme’s website, the new items are available in three flavors: Original Glazed, Classic Kookies & Kreme and Delicious Choc Honeycomb. The shakes are “topped with a swirl of fresh whipped cream and toppings.” However, right now there is one slight annoyance, the shakes are currently only available at locations in Australia for the time being.

The popular pastry chain says the shakes are something they’ve been planning for quite some time. “We have been a popular destination for milkshakes for a long time, and we’ve also seen the ‘loaded shakes’ as a trend. But we thought of our original twist to this, which was to include our own iconic Original Glazed doughnut within the shake,” Krispy Kreme Australia digital marketing manager Jack Minchin told Daily Mail Australia. “We think Australia will love it!”

So far Krispy Kreme has not commented if and when the milkshakes will be available in the U.S., but the chances seem likely that they make their way here eventually.

